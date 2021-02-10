Some of Warner Bros.’ most famous movie characters are masking up to encourage people to wear face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Ad Council, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and WarnerMedia launched a new PSA featuring key moments from some of Warner Bros.’ most famous films re-imagined with the characters wearing face masks.

Harry Potter, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Dr. Evil, and Neo are among the iconic characters who’ve had masks digitally inserted onto their faces in an effort to encourage Americans to stay safe as the pandemic rages on.

The PSA is part of the Ad Council’s larger “Mask Up America” campaign, which was first launched in July 2020 in partnership with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“We are so grateful to the WarnerMedia team for their commitment to educating Americans on the importance of wearing a face mask to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19,” said Lisa Sherman, President & CEO of the Ad Council, in a statement. “We know that face masks continue to be one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves against the virus and we’re truly grateful to Warner for lending their talent and iconic films to support to this critical message.”

The full list of films featured in the PSA are Austin Powers in Goldmember, Casablanca, Creed, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, IT, Joker, Justice League, The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Matrix, Mad Max: Fury Road and Wonder Woman.

Watch above, via YouTube.

