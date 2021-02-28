WATCH: Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Gives Emotional Acceptance Speech For His Best Performance Award

Chadwick Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward delivered an emotional speech as she accepted his Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.

Boseman passed away at 43 in August 2020 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The late actor won the award for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, beating out Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins, and Tahar Rahim.

“He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice,” Ledward began before thanking Boseman’s team.

“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history,” she continued, fighting back tears.

She went on to note that Boseman would thank the entertainers he looked up to, including George C. Wolfe, Viola Davis, and Denzel Washington.

“I don’t have his words but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you, HFPA, for this opportunity to do exactly that,” she added. “And, hun, you keep ’em coming. Thank you.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]