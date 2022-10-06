WATCH: Chess Player Accused of Using Sex Toy to Cheat in Tournaments Undergoes Full Body Scan Before Match

Earlier last month, a rising chess player Hans Niemann was accused of cheating during tournaments in a way that caused the entire industry to buzz with rumors.

Back on September 4th, Niemann defeated longtime champion Magnus Carlsen in a complete upset.

In the wake of Niemann’s victory, the world of chess exploded with accusations that the 19-year-old winner was using vibrating anal beads to secure a victory against Carlsen, who had previously gone undefeated for 53 games. Niemann had been the lowest-ranked player at the event.

According to Buzzfeed News, the rumor started with grandmaster Eric Hansen making the offhand joke during a streaming event on Twitch which eventually found its way into the Reddit threads.

Niemann has admitted to previously cheating in chess tournaments at age 12, but the rumors of the anal beads have yet to be fully confirmed.

An investigation conducted by Chess.com suggests Niemann could have cheated on over 100 online tournaments in the past.

Neimann has denied recent accusations of cheating, claiming that Chess.com and Carlsen are targeting him.

That didn’t stop chess officials from taking the rumors seriously. A video circulating Twitter via @Not Wallace shows competitors checking in for the U.S. Chess Championship, currently underway in St. Louis.

Each player was quickly scanned with a device before entering the room, until Neimann approached the security officer.

A very long and thorough scan was done of Neimann’s whole body, unlike other competitors.

Niemann won his Wednesday match easily and said to reporters after the event that his win was “a message to everyone.”

Watch above via Twitter @Not Wallace.

