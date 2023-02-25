CNN’S Chris Wallace Gets Schooled on How MAGA Can Be Considered ‘A Racist Remark’ By Bryan Cranston

CNN anchor Chris Wallace got a detailed description of how the phrase “Make America Great Again” can be “construed as a racist remark” from Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston.

On this week’s edition of HBO Max and CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace interviewed entertainment icons Bryan Cranston and P!nk.

During his interview with Cranston, Wallace asked about his recent “tussle” with Bill Maher over race issues and Critical Race Theory. Cranston answered at some length that the United States should treat its history similar to how Germany treats theirs, and explained his view of the MAGA mantra:

WALLACE: The people behind the scene. You got into a tussle recently with Bill Maher…

CRANSTON: I did?

WALLACE: …about critical race theory and wokeness. When you look at the political discourse in our country today, and the role that media plays in it, what do you think?

CRANSTON: It’s difficult to, to try to find truly unbiased reporting news that really is straight shooters.

You know, I…this conversation I had with, with Bill, we’re talking about critical race theory. And I think it’s imperative that it’s, it’s taught that, that, that we look at our history, much the same, I think that Germany has looked at their history in involvement in the wars, one and two, and embrace it and say, ‘This is where we went wrong. This is how it went wrong. This is why it can’t go wrong again.’ And I think they have done a very commendable job in doing so. But the United States really hasn’t. You present it and say, well, 400 years of slavery, yeah, but let’s, we’re moving on, we’re moving on. And it’s like, no, let’s, let’s really discuss it. How did that happen? How did we get to a point where we treated other human beings as slaves? And, and we’re okay with that.

I…when I see the Make America Great Again, my comment is, do you, do you…Do you accept that that could possibly be construed as a racist remark? And most people, a lot of people go, how could that be racist make America great again? I said, so just ask yourself from, from an African American experience, when was it ever great in America for the African American? When was it great? So if you’re making it great again, it’s not including them.

So it’s, it’s to teach us in the woke world to open up and accept the possibilities that our privilege has created blind spots for us. And maybe I haven’t seen what is really happening yet in all my years.