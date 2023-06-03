WATCH: CNN’s Chris Wallace Jokes With Jay Leno About Biden Hiding Classified Documents

CNN anchor Chris Wallace riffed with star comic and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno about President Joe Biden “hiding his secret documents” in a classic automobile.

This week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace featured interviews with Leno and Dr. Phil.

In his interview with Leno, Wallace showed clips from CNBC’s Jay Leno’s Garage, including of Biden racing his Corvette. Wallace then quipped about the car based on a comment Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy made at a press conference after Biden aides discovered and turned over classified documents stored in a garage:

WALLACE: So how unhappy is the secret service when you go out for a ride with the President of the United States and he’s driving himself? LENO: Oh, it’s really I mean, they, they don’t fool around there. [imitates secret service]. I mean, you know, we were at the Secret Service Training Facility, it looks like public streets, but and it is public streets and everything except it’s not public. (Right.) It’s where, it’s where they teach them defensive driving and all that kind of stuff. So, yeah. Which I mean, we’re going pretty quick. And when we you know, Biden got a Corvette in ‘67. He still has it. And I think he hit 120, 128 miles an hour in a 50-year-old car so and you’re with the president of the United States, which is very funny. WALLACE: That’s the Corvette that’s where he was hiding his secret documents. (Right. Right. Exactly.) Did you come away with any secret… LENO: There’s a funny mime of he and I driving it and then document flying off the back. I saw that online. It really made me laugh. Yeah. WALLACE: So then there was the time when you rode with professional driver Bob Riggle. And thankfully, this did not happen with Joe Biden (Right, Right.) Take a look.

