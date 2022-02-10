WATCH: DaBaby Filmed Ruthlessly Beating Up His Ex DaniLeigh’s Brother in a Bowling Alley

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

DaBaby and several members of his crew were filmed beating up his ex-girlfriend’s brother at a bowling alley early Thursday morning.

Footage of the incident has already gone viral, and shows DaBaby swinging at Brandon Bills, the brother of his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh.

The video then shows several members of DaBaby’s crew running towards Bills and bringing him to the ground while slipping and sliding on the bowling alley floor.

One clip, of the several circulating online, shows a member of DaBaby’s crew grabbing Bills by his hair and throwing him to the ground as the Rockstar rapper watched nearby.

Bills and DaniLeigh have both responded to the incident in separate Instagram Stories, DaniLeigh calling for peace and noting that she has a daughter to raise.

Bills offered his opinion on the fight, claiming he got jumped after trying to speak to DaBaby “like a man.”

DaBaby and Bills’ sister DaniLeigh had a child together in 2021 and made headlines when they engaged in a spat in front of their daughter that was captured on Instagram Live.

DaniLeigh was charged with two counts of simple assault following the incident, but later moved out of DaBaby’s home and took their daughter with her.

“I left and me and my baby safe,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “Thank y’all for the support.”

The incident prompted Bills to defend his sister, challenging DaBaby to a fight the next time he goes to the West Coast.

“When you come to the West Coast, bro, which I know you be out here, you’re going to catch this one-on-one fade, bro,” he said. “One-on-one fade to see what happens between me and you. I want to see how gangsta you are, to see how much of a real man you are.”

