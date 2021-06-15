WATCH: Dana Carvey Blasts Trump and Republicans with Dead-On Joe Biden Impression

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dana Carvey brought his spot-on impression of President Joe Biden back to The Late Show on Monday night — and it’s only gotten better.

Stephen Colbert, the first host to bring late-night home amid the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, returned to the Ed Sullivan Theater on Monday night, along with 400 vaccinated guests.

To honor the big homecoming after 460 days away, the host teased an appearance from the president “via satellite” from Brussels — Carvey later walking onto the screen in an impressive Biden costume.

“Oh! There you are,” Carvey said after struggling to find the camera. “Yeah, yeah — there you are. Thanks, thanks, thank you for being here!”

Colbert then attempted to thank “Mr. President” for being on his show, yet Carvey continued to thank him in return.

“I appreciate you, Merv,” Carvey said, referring to former late-night host Merv Griffin, who passed away in 2007.

The two went on to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Republican Party, and Donald Trump — who Carvey labeled as “bananas,” adding, “But look at me, look at me, Europe. I’m nice and easy. Listen to my voice, I’m whisper-calm, not going to make any sudden moves.”

When Colbert asked if he was worried about meeting Putin after calling him a “killer,” Carvey went on to say, “Come on, now, I once called a nice lady a ‘dog-faced pony soldier’ — no one knows what the hell I’m talking about, especially me.”

Carvey went on to admit he is not particularly “good with words,” later cracking, “Words, they’re like Republicans. They don’t want to work with me, but I keep on trying anyway.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

