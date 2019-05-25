Dana Carvey joined Jimmy Fallon last night and it didn’t take long before the comedian known for his impressions to let loose.

Carvey started by talking about how America’s gone for presidents in the last few elections with wildly different ways of speaking, culminating in him making a lot of Trump-like gibberish noises.

Fallon got into the goofy fun, and Carvey’s impression got more rhythmic as The Roots joined in.

You can watch the wild nonsense above, via NBC.

[image via screengrab]

