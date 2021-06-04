WATCH: Dave Chappelle Hilariously Crashes Michael Che’s Interview on Jimmy Kimmel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Michael Che’s first appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live instantly took an unexpected turn.

Che joined Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday to promote his new sketch show That Damn Michael Che, yet was doing the interview while staying with Dave Chappelle in Ohio — leading to some hilarious hijacking.

“Yeah, I went to Ohio, staying at my friend’s house, we’re just hanging out,” Che said as someone off camera held a record of The Midnight Miracle podcast on screen.

Chappelle eventually came out of hiding, explaining he “didn’t want to take away from Michael Che, but the The Midnight Miracle is streaming right now on Luminary.”

While Kimmel attempted to keep things about Che, Chappelle had an anecdote or story to share regarding almost every topic brought up in the interview.

When Kimmel asked Che about the strange gifts he and his co-anchor Colin Jost give each other for their birthdays, Chappelle cut in with a weird gift story of his own.

“I have a weird gift story,” Chappelle said, sliding on screen as Che laughed and gave him the spotlight. “I have a weird gift story. I’m so sorry to interrupt, but it’s a good one. Years ago when I was doing Chappelle’s Show, it was Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs’ birthday. Guess what I bought him for his birthday. What do you get the guy that has everything?”

“A pony?” Kimmel guessed.

“No,” Chappelle answered, “A Sean John sweatsuit. A velour Sean John sweatsuit.”

The comedians were together as Che is performing at Chappelle’s venue in Ohio this week, yet the SNL star opted to stay at a hotel room instead of in Chappelle’s home.

While Che confirms the hotel is “beautiful,” the two are also convinced that it is haunted.

“I do like it,” Che admitted despite the apparitions.

“You gotta see the place, it’s lovely,” Chappelle added. “I saw Colonel Sanders’ ghost one night.”

Kimmel later asked Che about the Ohio performance space, questioning if they’re performing outside.

Che managed to get in a “yes” before Chappelle appeared once again to confirm: “Yes, we’re doing it all outside, Jimmy.”

“We do it out in the cornfield, my neighbor’s cornfield,” he added. “Not my land, my neighbor’s land.”

After revealing that “this is the most fun I’ve had this year,” Kimmel sarcastically asked Chappelle if he had anything to “plug before we go.”

“You know what, Jimmy?” Chappelle replied. “Because you said it like that, no.”

“Here’s what I wanna plug, I want to invite you to come out, man,” he added. “We’re having a blast. Great comedy is happening and the only way to see this is to be here.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

