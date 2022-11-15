Dave Portnoy Accidentally Discovers He Has 44 Million Amex Rewards Points

Barstool President Dave Portnoy was shocked to discover the amount of AMEX rewards points he had during a recent trip to a drug store.

In a clip circulating Twitter via @stoolpresidente, Portnoy visits a local Rite Aid and is shocked to see just how many points he has, after purchasing a packet of gum.

I love my Amex points so much pic.twitter.com/lnAREUwqPz — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 15, 2022

“It doesn’t tell me what you have, it just said you had points,” the woman behind the counter explained.

“Yeah, no, it was cause I don’t use the points so it’s like I have a lot of points. I’m like points — I’ve never seen it come up like that,” Portnoy said as he put his card in the machine to pay.

“I’ll tell you when it’s gonna come up. It’ll come up to me first,” the cashier said happily.

As the transaction went through, the kiosk showed 44,403,931 points were attached to Portnoy’s card.

“45 million,” Portnoy said proudly. “That’s great!”

“You probably could go on a trip!” the woman said excitedly.

“I definitely can. I gotta be a league leader in points. I hoard them. I’m going to die with them. Thank you. 45 million points!” he repeated as he left the store.

The card, which appeared to be an American Express centurion black card, could have upwards of $400,000 just in rewards points.

Listen to @stoolpresidente via Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com