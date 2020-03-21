Dolly Parton has posted a heartfelt video tribute to her longtime friend, country music legend Kenny Rogers, who passed away on Friday. Rogers, 81, died “peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family” at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, according to the Rogers family.

Parton posted the video on her Instagram account, showing her seated on her piano bench.

“Well, I couldn’t believe it this morning when I got up and turned on the TV,” said Parton, who had been checking for news updates about the coronavirus pandemic, “and they told me that my friend and singing partner Kenny Rogers had passed away.”

Parton’s faith gave her comfort in her grief. “We all know that Kenny is in a better place than we are today, but I’m pretty sure he’s going to be talking to God sometime today…He’s going to be asking Him to spread some light on a bunch of this darkness that’s going on here.”

“I loved Kenny with all my heart,” she continued. “My heart’s broken, and a big old chunk of it has gone with him today, and I think I can speak for all his family, his friends and fans, when I say, that ‘I will always love you,'” quoting one of her most beloved lyrics.

“God bless you, Kenny,” said Parton, her voice cracking as she cradled a photo of her and Rogers. “Fly high, straight to the arms of God. And to the rest of you, keep the faith.”

Watch the video above, via @dollyparton on Instagram.

