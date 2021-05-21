Watch: Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant Dish About The Time They Drunkenly Made Out for 10 Minutes

Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant shared a juicy bit of gossip with fans on Thursday, dishing about a drunken night at New York’s Waverly Inn.

“I walked into, I think it was like the Waverly Inn. This was years ago — and I’d had a few drinks — and I walked in, and I ran into you, and instead of saying hello, I grabbed you by the collar, and I fully started kissing you,” the host of The Drew Barrymore Show said, covering her face in embarrassment.

She certainly left an impression on Grant, who confirmed that he remembers the moment while chuckling at Barrymore’s reaction.

Barrymore then reenacted Grant’s facial expressions following the kiss, making the face of someone who was just very much caught off guard.

The host guessed that Grant thought, “You’ve never greeted me that way before,” adding, “And then you had a second thought, and you were like, ‘You know, I’m not hating this.’”

Barrymore admitted that the two did flirt following their kiss, yet eventually went their separate ways.

“It was really bizarre,” Grant admitted. “I was very drunk as well, and I was with some very nice but not drunk studio executives from L.A., and they were very surprised.”

“Someone said, ‘Oh, there’s Drew Barrymore.’ I get up to say hi, and then we make out for 10 minutes, and then I sit down again, and we go and talk about the script,” Grant said.

The duo later starred in 2007 romantic-comedy Music And Lyrics — perhaps in part to the chemistry discovered by that drunken kiss.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]