When Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes announced the birth of their son the week, the Twitterverse was taken aback when they learned that the newborn’s name was “X Æ A-12 Musk.” The highly unusual name drew the interest of thousands of people as they tried to figure out if Musk was being serious, and if so, what was the meaning behind it.

In the end, the topic elicited laughter from Joe Rogan when Musk returned to the comic’s podcast on Thursday and dished on the name.

After Rogan started the show by congratulating Musk, he immediately asked for the pronunciation and whether it was meant to be a “placeholder.” Musk said Grimes mostly came up with the name, explaining that “It’s just X, the letter X. And then the AE is like pronounced ‘ash’…and then A-12 is my contribution.”

“Why A-12?” Rogan asked, to which, Musk explained it was a tribute to the the Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, “coolest plane ever.” Musk also reflected on how strange it was to have a child in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, though he was happy his son was born on May 4, Star Wars Day.

While X Æ A-12’s name might have been successful at generating social media buzz, questions have popped up about whether Musk and Grimes will legally be allowed to keep it.

CNN has noted that California state law says official names can only include the 26 letters of the alphabet. The state constitution allows for hyphens and apostrophes, though diacritical accents are not, so its possible that the X Æ A-12 Musk and his family will face a legal challenge on the birth certificate.

Watch above, via The Joe Rogan Experience.

