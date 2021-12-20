WATCH: Fallon Gets Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson and the Cast of Sing to Hilariously Troll Interviewers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Fallon asked the cast if Sing 2 to troll interviewers on his behalf, leading to some hilarious exchanges.

In the latest segment of The Tonight Show’s “Drop it In,” the cast of Sing 2 was asked to casually say bizarre phrases while promoting the film, including lines, “Grape nuts, go nuts” and “It’s never a great idea to microwave a ballon.”

When actress Tori Kelly was asked how she plans on celebrating Christmas this year, she replied by saying she is “just going to eat a lot of food.”

“Cause you know, you know what they say, if you can’t lick the spoon, just eat the bowl,” she added, earning a “That’s right” from fellow co-star Scarlett Johansson.

Johansson, clearly in on the joke, later had to drop in her own random phrase when asked what the movie Sing 2 is about.

“I think it’s also a movie about, about overcoming your own personal obstacles,” she told an interviewer. “I mean, even the Pringles guy gets lonely in January.”

While Matthew McConaughey failed to identify whether or not a platypus was a marsupial during a recent interview (despite spending a year abroad in Australia as a teenager), he did successfully drop in his own weird phrase.

“Which of the following is not a marsupial,” asked an interviewer, listing kangaroo, koala, or platypus?”

“Koala,” McConaughey very confidently responded.

The actor was incorrect, as koalas have pouches, meaning they are a marsupials, while the platypus is the only mammal to lay eggs — distinguishing it from its fellow Aussie animals.

“Pouches, eggs,” McConaghey said waving his arm flippantly. “Grape nuts, go nuts.”

Reese Witherspoon also had a grape-themed troll, telling an interviewer, “They’re graaaaape! As T the Tiger says,” while discussing filming amid the pandemic.

Watch above, via YouTube.

