Former Mayor of London Ken Livingstone was caught on camera getting his foot trapped in a London Underground train door, Monday, prompting an argument between him and a worker who told the former mayor he “should know better than” to stick his foot in the way of a closing door.

Ken Livingstone decided to hold up our train because he purposely stuck his foot in when the door was blatantly closing. Now I’m going to be late for work 🙂 pic.twitter.com/hkHzqy97nF — ŁK 🥤 (@2wenty4s) December 2, 2019

Livingstone appeared to break the number one rule of riding on the London Underground — don’t attempt to force your way through the closing doors of a departing train — and was scolded by the transport worker over the incident.

“Ken Livingstone, you should know better than this,” snapped the worker. “What are you doing?”

In a statement to the London Evening Standard, however, Livingstone insisted that he wasn’t trying to hold up the train, and just happened to get caught.

“I was looking to get on the Tube and my foot got caught as the doors closed on it,” claimed Livingstone. “What was odd is normally when that happens the driver would open the door – but that didn’t happen. I just thought it was bizarre.”

“Eventually the driver opened the door and I was able to get on and that was it,” he continued. “I just thought it was bizarre, everybody rushes for the Tube.”

The video, which was posted to Twitter, quickly went viral in the United Kingdom, with many social media users point out the irony of a former London mayor getting into such trouble.

This man used to run London https://t.co/0ZWGbBcrMF — Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) December 2, 2019

Ken Livingstone stuck his foot in the way to stop the tube doors from closing, delaying people who were trying to get to work, and then shouted at a member of TfL staff when they refused to reopen them This is embarrassing behaviour from the former Mayor of London pic.twitter.com/HPcuOmzVis — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) December 2, 2019

