WATCH: Gal Gadot Defends Cleopatra Role After Accusations of ‘Whitewashing’

Gal Gadot has defended her casting in a Cleopatra biopic after being accused of “whitewashing” the role.

There was major backlash on social media in October when it was announced that the Israeli actress would be playing the Egyptian Queen in an upcoming film. Many people insisted that an Arab or African actress should have been cast.

“First of all if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian,” the Wonder Woman star told BBC Arabic. “We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn’t there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra.”

Gadot added, “I have friends from across the globe, whether they’re Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish of course… People are people, and with me, I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honor this amazing historic icon that I admire so much.”

The actress went on to say that others were welcome to make the film in their own vision. “You know, anybody can make this movie and anybody can go ahead and do it. I’m very passionate that I’m going to do my own too.”

There has been much debate over the years surrounding Cleopatra’s ethnicity. The identity of her mother is unknown, leading to speculation that she was of mixed heritage.

Following the controversy surrounding Gadot’s casting in October, Kathryn Bard, Professor of Archaeology and Classical Studies at Boston University, told Newsweek, “Cleopatra VII was white — of Macedonian descent, as were all of the Ptolemy rulers, who lived in Egypt.”

