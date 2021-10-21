<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gen. Stanley McChrystal, the former commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, clearly did not appreciate being asked about his ties to a Peter Thiel backed cryptocurrency in an new interview on Tooning Out the News.

On Wednesday, the cartoon anchors of Stephen Colbert’s animated show confronted McChrystal over a recent Washington Post report that branded the general as a “runaway corporate leader.”

“A board member or adviser for at least 10 companies since 2010, according to corporate filings and news releases, he also leverages his experience to secure lucrative consulting contracts on topics distant from defense work, such as managing the coronavirus pandemic for state and local governments,” reported the Post, adding that McChrystal “has made millions from corporations, governments and universities, commanding six-figure salaries for some of his board positions and high five-figure speaking fees.”

After reading the report to McChrystal, cartoon anchor Sarah Sabo, voiced by Maureen Monahan, cracked that it was “elitist” for the newspaper to imply that having experience that would benefit a company “should be a perquisite to serving as a board member.”

“Yeah, general, aren’t critics unfairly maligning your lucrative board memberships considering you also make so much money as a consultant for industries you lack experience in?” added cartoon anchor Richard Ballard, who is voiced by Addison Anderson.

The question prompted a visibly bothered McChrystal to crack that his work has allowed him to be on TV with “people like you two,” adding, “There are just so many benefits being in this particular place in life right now.”

“The reality is, if I did nothing, you all would be going on TV saying, see he is the lazy person who never did anything and doesn’t want to work hard when he gets out of the military, he just wants to retire peacefully,” he continued.

Ballard later confronted the retired general with a genuine scoop unearthed by Tooning Out the News: McChrystal’s job as a director at Far Peak Acquisition Corp.

Ballard explained that the organization is a shell corporation working to take a Thiel-backed cryptocurrency, Bullish, public this year.

The host also noted that the Department of Justice has found terrorist and criminal groups prefer cryptocurrencies, before asking: “Do you have any concerns that exchanges like Bullish could facilitate the terror you fought against?”

“Yeah, I appreciate the opportunity to come in here and inappropriately disclose insider information. You know, that’s something that I long wanted to do and to be able to do it public like this would be just great,” a visibly agitated McChrystal shot back.

The tense exchange then prompted Ballard to joke that the “hackers” at their network found the information on the “super secret SEC.gov.”

Sabo later pointed out that Thiel is Donald Trump’s biggest ally in the tech world, as well as a major donor.

“Does that give you pause or do you just think, ‘Eh, I don’t like to think about that sort of stuff?” he asked.

Watch above, via YouTube.

