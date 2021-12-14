WATCH: Henry Winkler, Tracy Morgan, Regina King Hilariously Clap Back at Mean Tweets on Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel brought back fan-favorite segment “Mean Tweets” on Monday night, recruiting a group of celebrities to read some nasty posts from strangers online.

Ted Danson opened the segment, reading a rather graphic post from Twitter user @paddybeehive:

“I hate Ted Danson,” the actor began. “He’s got a face I’d like to take a shit on.”

Looking incredibly unamused, Danson proceeded to look down and shake his head, as the tweet left him speechless.

Timothée Chalamet’s tweet was also a particularly dirty one, as it referenced a scene from Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 hit film Call Me By Your Name.

“When Timothée Chalamet fucks a peach it’s ‘art’ but when I do it I’m ‘no longer welcome at my uncle’s farm,'” the actor read aloud while holding back his laughter.

Another Twitter user called Tracy Morgan “your ugly ass uncle that smells like Hennessy and ain’t funny,” prompting the comedian to say, “Suck my dick.”

Regina King also shot back at a Twitter user who called her “too muscular,” adding that she “liable to pull a dick out.”

The comment got King to show off her arm muscles, flexing before pointing her middle fingear to the ground and saying, “Ping.”

“Tom Hanks is so sweaty in Top Gun, get a shower, you smelly little dwarf,” another Twitter user wrote, which the actor claimed he took “personally.”

Tom Holland was slammed as “an absolute wanker” by a Twitter user whose handle was censored on the screen.

“I’m also Spider-Man,” he shot back.

Kimmel saved the best celebrity response for last and closed out the segment with a mean tweet for Henry Winkler.

“Henry Winkler is gonna catch these hands,” the tweet read. “shark jumping ass bitch fuck you Fonzie.”

“Really … fuck you,” he replied.

Watch above, via YouTube.

