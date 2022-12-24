WATCH: Here’s Full Version of Viral Clip Critics Seized On To Claim Meghan Markle Was ‘Mocking’ Queen Elizabeth

Critics of former Suits star and current Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle seized on a short video clip to claim she “mocked” Queen Elizabeth II, but the fuller context makes clear the true target of her humor.

For whatever reason, some people have formed very negative feelings for the royal couple, and some have seized on the Netflix series “Harry and Meghan” as a fresh nucleus for their rage.

In particular, they circulated a short clip from Episode 2 of the series on Twitter, and claimed it showed Markle “mocking” or otherwise showing “contempt” for her first meeting with the now-deceased queen.

But even the truncated clip is pretty obviously Ms. Markle’s attempt to lampoon herself, and the full segment makes it crystal clear:

HARRY: You know, my grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met. She had no idea what it all consisted of. So it was a bit of a, it was a bit of a shock to the system for her. MEGHAN MARKLE: I mean, it’s surreal. There wasn’t like some big moment of, like “And now you’re going to meet my grandmother.” I didn’t know I was going to meet her until moments before. We were in the car and we were going to Royal Lodge for lunch. And he’s like, “Oh, my grandmother’s there. She’s going to be there after church.” And I remember in the car and driving up and he’s, you know, how to curtsy, right? And I just thought it was a joke. HARRY: How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you will need to curtsy, especially to an American? Like, that’s weird. MEGHAN MARKLE: Now I’m starting to realize this is a big deal. I mean, Americans will understand this. We have Medieval Times, dinner and tournament. It was like that. Like I curtsied as though I was like… “Pleasure to meet you, Your Majesty.” Like, was that okay? It was so intense. And then when she left, Eugenie and Jack and Fergie say, “You did great!” Thanks? I didn’t know what I was doing.

