Actor Jamie Foxx sparked a giggling fit among his castmates on Wednesday when he flubbed his lines and then acknowledged it was live TV.

“It’s live … everyone’s sitting at home just [thinking] their TV just messed up,” said Foxx, who is playing George Jefferson in the All in the Family Live redux.

The prompted the studio audience to crack up. The cast quickly followed suit.

Foxx strode around the room, then broke out in laughter once again before continuing his line.

Producer Norman Lear and his Act III Productions are behind the live, star-studded remake of All in the Family — as well as The Jeffersons — airing on ABC.

Lear said the shows from the 70s have relevance today.

“I’ll tell you, seriously, the most amazing thing is listening to these two shows where we agreed word for word we would not change a word, and nothing has been changed, and I can’t believe how relevant it is to this moment,” he told Deadline prior to the specials’ airing.

Watch above, via ABC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com