WATCH: Jason Sudeikis Pays Homage to Decade-Long Career at SNL in Opening Monologue

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis was nostalgic in his opening monologue as guest host of Saturday Night Live, and reflected on the 10 years he spent working as a writer and actor for SNL.

“It is great to be back here at Saturday Night Live, and it’s even greater to be hosting the show for my first and very last time,” Sudeikis began. “Now, for those of you that don’t know, I worked here at SNL for ten years. An actor’s dozen we say.”

“You know, it is so neat to be a small part of this show’s amazing history,” he continued. “A history that was fueled for its first 25 years by cocaine and adrenaline. The next 15 years by Starbucks and unhealthy comparisons. And the last six years by Adderall and fear, I’d say.”

He then brought up two fan favorite topics: his kids and the hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso.

It “somehow became a hit…I mean, it is truly shocking to me because it is built around two things American hate: soccer and kindness,” he joked.

He said it was great to be back inside 30 Rockefeller Plaza and coming in as a veteran of the show, who is able to provide advice to new cast members.

“Honestly, I found myself just giving the same advice to every single person,” he said. “I was just like, ‘win an Emmy. And if you can, win two. Double up. It sets you up for success I’ve found.'”

He then went on to say that “all kidding aside.. I mean, this place is historic, okay?”

“Think about all the brilliance that’s happened in here,” he added. “All your favorite sketches, Wild and Crazy Guys, Gilly, Cowbell, Wayne’s World, all happened here, where you are. But all of our collective comedy heroes have run around in here. ”

Sudeikis went on to say that the show changed his life twice: once as an employee and once as a kid watching from home.

“This place changed my life twice,” he said. “Once as a cast member, as a writer here. But most importantly as a kid watching it from home.”

