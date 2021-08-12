WATCH: Jay Leno Climbs Out of a Moving Plane in Stunt So Wild You’ll Have to See It Multiple Times to Confirm It’s Real

This you’ll have to see to believe. And then, likely, you’ll have to see it again. And again.

In wild footage posted to Instagram by podcaster — and former late night host — Spike Feresten, former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is shown climbing out of a moving plane, and hanging right off the front.

The footage was taken from the cockpit during a recent trip by Santa Catalina Island. After a few seconds of seeing nothing but water through the windshield, all of a sudden, a mop of white hair appears. It belongs to Leno — who is seen climbing on to the front of the plane, and giving the pilots a thumbs-up.

This video is real, the comic says. And no, Leno says he was not tethered to anything. There was no rope hidden out of the camera’s view.

Undoubtedly, this is Leno’s craziest stunt since moving his show to 10 p.m. Fortunately, this one turned out much better. Below, you can check it out for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spike Feresten (@spikeferesten)

On Feresten’s podcast, Leno explained how he pulled off the feat.

“The nose opens from the inside,” Leno said. “So I climbed out … in the air.”

Leno said that the plane was approaching 150 miles per hour, but he insists that the stunt was nowhere near as dangerous as it seems on first viewing.

“You’re actually okay,” he said. “It’s not that bad.”

Watch it above, via Instagram.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com