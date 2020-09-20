Jennifer Aniston announced the first award of the night: Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, but not before she and host Jimmy Kimmel sanitized the envelope — leading to a fire neither of them could put out.

The two joked that to be safe during the pandemic, they should sanitize the envelope containing the winner, even going as far as to set it on fire.

“That’s a lot. That’s a little extreme, Jimmy,” Aniston pointed out as Kimmel started the fire. “You never know where the accountants’ hands have been!” Kimmel joked in return.

The fire got a bit out of hand, even as Aniston continuously used the fire extinguisher.

Eventually, she successfully put the fire out and was able to announce the winner: Catherine O’Hara for her role as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek.

“May you have as much joy being holed up in a room with your family, as I did with my dear Roses,” she joked during her acceptance speech.

The second and third awards of the night went to O’Hara’s fellow Roses, as Eugene Levy won for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, and Schitt’s Creek creator and star Daniel Levy took the Emmy home for outstanding writing for a comedy series.

