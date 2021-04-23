WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Airs Hilariously Adorable Supercut of Kids Hijacking Broadcasts

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many to work from home, including reporters and talking heads who have been broadcasting live from their kitchens or dens.

Thursday night, in honor of “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day,” Jimmy Kimmel aired a hilarious supercut showing children hijacking their parents’ Zoom meetings and broadcasts.

“This day usually is a great opportunity for children to learn why mommy and daddy are so sad all the time, but since the pandemic, lots of parents aren’t going into work,” Kimmel cracked. “They’re working remotely, and to honor their struggle, tonight we put together a little montage of moms and dads trying to work from home.”

The host then played several clips of parents trying to do their jobs as their children wreak havoc on air.

Sky News foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes was discussing David Cameron when her son burst into the room asking for “two biscuits.”

“Oh, I’m really sorry, that’s my son arriving, really embarrassed, sorry,” Haynes said as she told her son to hold on for “one second.”

ABC 7’s Leslie Lopez was reporting on the weather when her 10-month-old son Nolan crawled onto the screen and grabbed her legs.

“So we’re waiting for that storm to arrive here in Southern California,” she just before her son appeared. “It looks like … there’s a baby,” she laughed.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was also interrupted by his son during an MSNBC appearance.

Shapiro was in the middle of discussing the 2020 election when his son walked in while on his phone, realizing he was on air, he slowly backed away while maintaining eye contact with the camera.

Meteorologist Lonnie Quinn was also interrupted by his two daughters in the middle of a live forecast for WCBS.

The reporter first attempted to get his children off the screen, saying, “Let’s watch Daddy do his stuff, Ok? No, no. Please no crying.” Quinn eventually gave up, finishing the forecast with one daughter on his hip and the other by his side.

Watch above, starting at 1:27 via YouTube.

