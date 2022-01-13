<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel used the rise of “do-it-yourself healthcare” amid the pandemic to bolster his longtime feud with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), urging his viewers to send their stool samples to the lucky politician.

“There are a lot of do-my-own researchers going right now – and not just when it comes to Covid. One common result of this pandemic is that people are taking health care into their own hands,” Kimmel said on Wednesday night. “Doctors and hospitals have been so overwhelmed – it can take like a month to get an appointment – so people are treating themselves at home, so much so there’s a name for it now. They’re calling it ‘do-it-yourself’ healthcare, and they’re selling products.”

The host went on to explain that people can even test themselves for colon cancer from their homes by collecting their own stool samples and shipping them to a lab.

“And it’s easy to do. If you have a stool sample, you collect it. There are several locations where you can send it or drop it off; they’re all listed right here,” Kimmel continued before throwing up the contact information for Cruz.

Kimmel displayed the addresses for Cruz’s offices throughout Texas and the information for his Washington D.C. workspace, adding, “Write the word ‘Ted’ on it. They will love to accept.”

“Just make sure he knows it’s not Tucker Carlson’s,” added the host. “So he doesn’t eat it.”

Kimmel was likely mocking Cruz for his recent conversation with Carlson, which prompted pundits from both sides of the aisle to mock the Texas Republican’s groveling.

Watch above, via ABC.

