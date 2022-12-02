WATCH: Jon Batiste’s Little Nephew Steals The Show With Adorable State Dinner Entrance

Grammy Award-winner Jon Batiste’s nephew Brendan stole the show with an adorable entrance to President Joe Biden’s first State Dinner, enthusiastically greeting reporters and dancing his way into the dinner.

President Biden welcomed President of France Emmanuel Macron for the first state dinner of the Biden presidency Thursday night, although the two recently bonded at the G20. President and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also hosted the Macrons for a private dinner Wednesday night at Fiola Mare, an Italian seafood restaurant on the Georgetown waterfront.

Baptiste — the former bandleader for CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — was tapped to headline the entertainment for the dinner. C-SPAN cameras caught the arrivals to the dinner, including Jon Batiste’s entrance with his wife, Ms. Suleika Jaouad.

As he and Jaouad spoke to reporters, Brendan twirled into the frame. Asked if he’d been to the White House before, Batiste said “This is my nephew, it’s his first time.”

Brendan introduced himself, and then as Batiste’s extended family made their entrance, the young man bounded and danced the rest of the way into the dinner.

From pool reports:

“It’s beautiful. I called my family and my wife,” Jon Batiste said when asked about being the performer tonight. His wife, Suleika Jaouad, who has been fighting cancer said, “This is my first time out in a year.” Their nephew and larger family was with them. “It’s going to be fire,” Batiste also told pool of his performance tonight. The pool entered the pavilion at 11:40 p.m. Dr. Biden was speaking at the mic and violinists were circling the room. Pooler didn’t spot the president. Dr. Biden introduced Jon Batiste at 11:42 p.m. He sat at the piano and played a song. The pool left at 11:48 p.m. See below message from the press office. Performing at the State Dinner: Jon Batiste Michael Batiste “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band

Watch above via C-SPAN.

