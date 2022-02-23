<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kanye West’s listening party for his new album “Donda 2” was riddled with issues on Tuesday night.

West, now legally known as Ye, performed at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday while the event was live-streamed on YouTube and played in select Imax theaters.

To kick off the night, the rapper — who set up a similar concert to unveil his album “Donda” in 2021 — kept fans waiting for over two hours before finally showing up to his performance.

When he eventually took the stage, a re-creation of West’s childhood home began to burn, with smoke and fire coming from the house’s windows.

The rapper went on to perform tracks from the new album, which Rolling Stone dubbed as “explicitly a divorce record,” as the central theme focused on his estrangement from Kim Kardashian and included digs at her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

West even sampled a segment from Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live monologue, in which she says, “I married the best rapper of all time.”

“ I married with the best rapper of all time “ – Kim kardashian #DONDA2 #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/V2jgmS2nMX — ! Pedrin 🪐 (@Impedrin_) February 23, 2022

“Not only that, he’s the richest black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” Kardashian continued in the audio included in West’s track.

While the show ran relatively smoothly during the first half, he was later met with numerous audio issues that left him frustrated enough to throw his microphone across the stage.

Kanye west throwing his mic in frustration during his Donda 2 performance LMFOAOAOAO pic.twitter.com/hUU5mEv6XV — Joel Tav (@JkMaNzZ) February 23, 2022

West’s audio issues began when he brought out controversial artists DaBaby and Marilyn Manson to perform their track from “Donda” titled “Jail Pt. 2.”

Manson’s presence alone was enough to upset fans, who could be heard groaning from the audience as he took the stage.

The rock star has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including Evan Rachel Wood, while DaBaby has also made headlines for multiple homophobic rants.

The sound issues did not stop at “Jail Pt. 2,” as his track “Heaven and Hell” was cut short after its intro, and the bass on “Praise God” was clearly too loud for comfort.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com