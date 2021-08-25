Watch Lizzo and One Direction’s Niall Horan Shamelessly Flirt While He Guest Hosts Kimmel: ‘You’re Giving Me a One Erection, Baby’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One Direction’s Niall Horan appeared to have a great time filling in for Jimmy Kimmel this week, as he and his guest Lizzo could not stop flirting throughout their interview.

Horan first introduced Lizzo as “my beautiful friend,” later taking it up a notch and calling her “my beautiful woman.”

“This is the sexiest call I’ve ever been on,” said Lizzo, who was appearing on the show virtually.

While reminiscing about the day they met, Lizzo recalled that when they introduced her to Horan, he said, “‘Congratulations, Lizzo, you’re smashing it.'”

“And I was like, I’ll smash you,” she revealed.

The instantly iconic duo giggled and blushed for essentially all of the 15 minutes they were on air together, but some interactions were particularly cheeky for a typical ABC appearance.

“If I was pregnant I would want to sit my ass at home, and prop my feet and eat some Hot Cheetos and Takis,” Lizzo said at one point, prompting Niall to admit, “I do that and I’m not even pregnant.”

‘There you go,” Lizzo responded. “You want to change that?”

After congratulating her for having a fanbase with their own name — the Lizzbians — Niall cracked that he started calling his own following the “Horandogs.”

‘I think you’re giving me a one erection, baby,’ Lizzo quipped, earning a roaring applause.

The two even took a compatibility test together, which asked if they would sign a prenup if they got married and who would they have a threesome with.

“Wait a minute, who got more money?” Lizzo cracked regarding the potential prenup. “I want some of that One Direction money! You know what, no, I trust you. We wouldn’t have to sign a prenup.”

As for the third member of their potential threesome? Kimmel’s iconic security guard and sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez.

Naturally, Horan agreed.

Watch above, via YouTube.

