Matt Mauser, whose wife died in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and six others last year, paid tribute to her during an emotional America’s Got Talent audition Tuesday night.

Mauser said during his audition that he and his wife Christina had been teachers before they both retired so he could pursue music full time. She later became a coach at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

During a pre-taped segment, Mauser said he was living a “dreamy kind of life” with his wife and their three kids prior to her death. “She was just this very humble, powerful, beautiful human being,” he added.

The singer then launched into an emotional performance of Phil Collins’ “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now),” earning a standing ovation from AGT judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

“I would like to make sure that my children see that in spite of the grief that we’ve been through this year, that grief is not going to define who we are as a family,” Mauser told the judges after his audition. “And that my children see that we have to find joy in life and we have to continue.” The singer’s three children teared up while watching from the wings.

All four judges voted Mauser through to the next round of the competition.

After hearing the good news, he expressed, “When I was out there tonight, I was singing to her. And I wanted to make her proud, so I think I did that. I felt her in my heart, which was nice. I felt her.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com