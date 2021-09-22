WATCH: Nicole Richie Accidentally Sets Herself On Fire While Blowing Out 40th Birthday Candles

Nicole Richie accidentally set her hair on fire while blowing out her birthday candles, and in the wise words of her Simple Life co-star Paris Hilton, “That’s hot.”

The star celebrated her 40th birthday on Tuesday, and shared a video of herself sitting at a table with friends, getting ready to blow out the candles on her birthday cake.

Things seemed normal at first, but Richie flew a bit too close to the sun, accidentally setting her hair on fire when she bent over to blow out her candles:

The fire quickly spread from the end of Richie’s hair to her roots, until friends sitting next to her began to put it out with their hands.

“Well… so far 40 is [fire],” Richie captioned the post, using a fire emoji.

Richie’s husband Joel Madden, also lead singer of Good Charlotte, also poked fun at the moment, commenting, “That’s hot,” on the Instagram post.

Several other stars commented on Richie’s post, some cracking jokes while others wished her well and a happy birthday.

“Khaleesi said,” joked author and Instagram personality Jedidiah Jenkins, referring to “dracarys,” the command Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen says when instructing her dragon to breathe fire.

Hairstylist Gregory Russell commented, “STOP!!! AGAIN?!?!” implying this tragic hair singeing incident has happened to one of his clients, or perhaps to Richie, before.

“HBD!!! I hope you’re okay!” wrote Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, while Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski commented, “I feel awful for laughing I’m sry also happy birthday!!”

Amy Schumer, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Chelsea Handler, Sofia Richie, and many others also commented on the post, largely expressing their utter shock.

