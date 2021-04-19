WATCH: Pete Davidson Brutally Calls Out Jake Paul’s Sexual Assault Allegations to His Face in Cringe Pre-Fight Interview

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson brutally went after YouTuber Jake Paul in a pre-fight interview during the Triller Fight Club event in Atlanta this weekend.

Davidson got in his own punches prior to the big fight between Paul and former MMA fighter Ben Askren — specifically calling out the recent sexual assault allegations against Paul.

“You remind me of Charlie Sheen when he went on his winning tirade,” Davidson told Paul while visiting the fighters locker room with rapper Jack Harlow.

The comedian then asked a question that was muted by the broadcast, but later revealed to be about the allegations launched at Paul earlier this month by TikTok star Justine Paradise, who claimed the YouTuber sexually assaulted her.

“You can’t joke about that,” responded Paul, who had previously denied the allegations, prompting Davidson to insist, “I’m not, I’m not,” later asking, “You good?”

Harlow then chimed in, saying that if he were a boxer, “the last thing I’d want is motherfuckers coming in here asking me questions.” Paul insisted that despite the heated questions, Harlow and Davidson were “good.”

Davidson later revealed that he had bet against Paul during his fight with Nate Robinson, but was now excited to see Paul beat “tool” Askren (which he did).

“Oh, you bet against me?” Paul asked, to which Davidon said, “Yeah, because you su …” cutting himself off before he got himself into too much trouble.

Prior to entering the locker room, Davidson had already roasted Paul and Askren during his pre-game monologue, during which he joked, “You can tell how professional this event is by, um, them having me here.”

“We are backstage at Jake Paul’s dressing room, or locker room, if you wanna call it that. Today’s a really wild day for boxing because it just shows how low it’s truly sunk,” he added. “I think today proves the fact that, if you have enough followers, you can truly fucking do whatever you want. I mean, maybe PewDiePie will cure cancer, and Charli D’Amelio will become a surgeon. Uh, who knows? Tonight, we have a bout between Ben Askren — who I don’t know who that is still, and I’ve been reading up on him all week — and Jake Paul. And, you know, they both suck but, you know, at least somebody’s gonna get hurt. Now back to you guys in the booth, some real announcers over there.”

Davidson also joined Askren in his locker room, where the former MMA fighter asked the comedian why he dislikes Paul so much.

Pete Davidson & Ben Askren Bonding Over How Much Jake Paul’s A Terrible Person! 😭🍿#PaulAskren

pic.twitter.com/vyksSvKC8A — SFTY Network! (@SFTYNetwork) April 18, 2021

“Well, I mean, do you have an hour?” Davidson said. “I mean, he’s not a good person. He clearly is not a good influence on any of the youth culture.”

“He kinda has this whole following, so he thinks he can do whatever he wants?” he added. “Didn’t he get busted by the feds with like AKs and machine guns? Like, why isn’t he in jail?”

Askren agreed that while Paul is a decent fighter, he is a “shit bag” of a human being. “Exactly,” Davidson replied, later adding that the message they were trying to get out to the children is that Paul “is a piece of shit.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]