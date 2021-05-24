WATCH: Pink and Her Daughter Steal the Show with Dazzling Aerial Performance at Billboard Music Awards

Pink and her 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart stunned viewers of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, performing an impressive aerial duet to their song “Cover Me in Sunshine.”

Willow, fearlessly twirling through the air, proved she could certainly keep up with her mom, who often incorporates acrobatics and aerial performances into her shows.

Gaining her mother’s stamp of approval, Pink said Willow “nailed it” following the performance, also gifting her son with a shoutout — giving him a general props for “nailing it.”

Pink also accepted the Icon Award on Sunday night, following her performance of a medley of hits including “Get the Party Started,” “So What,” “Blow Me One Last Kiss,” “Who Knew,” and “Just Give Me a Reason.”

She became the youngest artist to pick up the award, given to “outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself.”

“I love what I do and I love the people that I get to do it with,” she said on Sunday. “And we’re pretty good at what we do, but it wouldn’t matter if no one came to see us and play with us, so all you guys out there and around the world, thank you for coming out. Thank you for letting us feel together. I cannot wait until we can do it again, so we can just sweat all over each other.”

“And just this is an absolute honor,” she added. “Dream big, because what if it comes true? Thank you!”

Pink, who accepted the award from Jon Bon Jovi, also revealed that she once had a huge crush on the rock star, even locking herself in her room at 8-years-old when he married Dorothea Hurley.

“I’m very glad you found lasting love, Jon, but you broke my heart. I take this as an apology,” Pink quipped, referring to her latest award.

Watch above, via NBC.

