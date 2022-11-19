WATCH: Quentin Tarantino Blows Off Critics When Chris Wallace Asks About His Use of N-Word In Films

CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked filmmaker Quentin Tarantino to respond to criticisms of his violence and use of the n-word in his films — which Tarantino promptly brushed off.

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace on HBO Max feature Tarantino, journalist Kara Swisher, and star entertainer Billy Porter.

In his interview with Tarantino, Wallace asked about two particular controversy magnets in his films:

QUENTIN TARANTINO: I’m a conductor, and the audience is my orchestra. I’ve done the movie now I’m going to show you a bunch of stuff and I’m going to control your reactions, and I’m going to manipulate your reactions. CHRIS WALLACE: I was gonna see whether you were going to use the word manipulate you’re not afraid of that. QUENTIN TARANTINO: That’s my job. You’re an audience member. I’m there to monkey with you. That is definitely the job. Okay. Laugh laugh laugh, stop laughing, stop laughing, stop laughing, No laughing No. Laughing laugh all right, you know Baba Bah, be scared be scared. Okay, you’re sitting you’re terrified. You’re scared you’re scared you’re scared relief or jump or whatever, you know, and hopefully, you know, like a conductor. I think one of the things that comes across in the book, that I align myself with the audience almost even more than I do with other artists to some degree. That that’s a great night at the movies. That was worth leaving the house that was worth spending, God knows how much the movie costs to share that experience with a bunch of other strangers. CHRIS WALLACE: So you talk about being the conductor and the audience being the orchestra. So when people say well, there’s too much violence in movies, he uses the N word too often, you’ll say what…? QUENTIN TARANTINO: You should see something else. Really, it’s like you know, if you have a problem with my movies there are other movies to go see, you know, apparently I’m not making them for you.

