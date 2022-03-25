WATCH: Rapper Lil Durk Says He Charges $350k for a Feature Verse ‘I Got The Receipts’

If you aren’t friendly with rapper Lil Durk and want him to have a verse on a song, it won’t be cheap.

“If I don’t know you — I ain’t gonna lie, I gotta go $350,000,” Durk said on the Full Send Podcast about how much he charges for a single feature.

“Listen, you got to have receipts,” he continued. “Cause somebody could come up here just to lie, to boost they sales. We got receipts.”

When pressed who has actually paid him over a quarter of a million dollars for a single verse, Durk was hesitant to drop names. “I don’t know if I could do that though,” he said. “But I got receipts.”

Durk explained you can avoid his $350,000 feature fee if, “I like you — If I don’t know you from a can of paint, and the label wanna spend some money — It’s not really the artist, even though it’s their budget, I’m gonna fuck the label up bad.”

The Full Send podcast also recently made headlines when YouTube removed their interview with Donald Trump for violating its “misinformation policy.”

Watch above via Full Send Podcast.

