WATCH: Rita Wilson Stuns Universe With Amazing Cover of Gangsta Rap Classic — With Skillz to Put Chet Hanks To Shame

Musician and Actor Rita Wilson put rapper son Chet Hanks to shame when she dropped an impromptu gangsta rap performance as she took the stage to introduce an honoree at Variety Hitmakers.

According to Variety, Hitmakers is “the annual celebration that puts the spotlight on artists, labels, executives, producers, publishers, sound mixers, engineers, managers and marketing mavens behind the year’s 25 most consumed songs”:

The brunch and awards ceremony is tied to Variety‘s Hitmakers issue which began in 2017. This year’s cover honorees, Elton John and Lipa, will be honored with the dual Hitmakers of the Year award for the sustained chart success of their “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” collaboration. Slated to appear and receive honors are Selena Gomez for Film Song of the Year, Lizzo for Record of the Year in honor of “About Damn Time,” Omar Apollo for the Future Icon Award presented by TikTok and Latto for Breakthrough Artist presented by Luminate, along with more honorees.

Wilson — who along with legendary actor Tom Hanks parented “White Boy Summer”-coiner Chet Hanks — attended the ceremony to present Kara DioGuardi of Arthouse Publishing/Records and Briidge Variety‘s A&R Award.

But as Wilson made her way to the stage to give what would turn out to be a very emotional introduction for DioGuardi, DJ Cassidy spun a record that the star found irresistible.

As Naughty By Nature’s classic “Hip Hop Hooray” played, Wilson stepped to the microphone — and confidently spat the lyrics to the early-nineties rap anthem before an undoubtedly amazed crowd. Here are the internet’s version of the lyrics Wilson sang, if you’d like to follow along:

You drew a picture of my mornin’

But you couldn’t make my day (Hey!)

I’m rockin’ and you’re yawnin’

But you never look my way (Hey!)

I’m lickin’ down your darlin’

In every single way (Hey!)

Your funny flow is foreign

And a green card’s on the way

This ain’t got shit to do with shampoo

But watch your head and shoulder

Brother older, bold enough to fold ya, yo I told ya

A raid afraid of what I made and played it, plus a funky fit

So save yo’ flips and tricks for that music and the monkey bit

Triggers from the Grilltown Illtown

Some ask how it feels now

The deal is that we’re real, so we’re still ’round

Don’t lamp with a freestyle phantom

Ain’t tryin’ to be handsome

Shrinkin’ what you’re thinkin’, ’cause I’m vampin’

I live and die for hip-hop, this is hip-hop for today

I give props to hip-hop, so Hip Hop hooray

Variety tweeted part of her performance, which has racked up about half a million views.

Watch the full performance above via Variety.

