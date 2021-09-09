<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Samantha Bee went off on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority after they refused to block Texas’ highly restrictive abortion law.

Bee opened Wednesday’s Full Frontal by lamenting the end of summer, which often means saying goodbye to beach days and long nights, adding, “But for Texas and the Supreme Court, the end of this summer has meant saying goodbye to people’s fucking reproductive rights.”

The host was referring to Texas’ recently imposed abortion law, which bans the procedure once someone is just six weeks pregnant, and puts any person who aided the procedure at legal risk.

“Technically, you’re six weeks pregnant just two weeks after you miss a period — which is a fucking nightmare, because periods can be irregular for all kinds of reasons,” Bee said. “I skipped a period when I started this job and at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards when Willem Dafoe looked at me too hard. (That was before he became Willem Dafriend.)

After noting that Chief Justice John Roberts, a member of the Court’s conservative wing, joined the three liberal justices — Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Stephen Breyer — in dissent, Bee joked that, “the conservative justices were joined, as always, by Deez Nuts.

The host went on to explain that the law circumvents Roe v. Wade before praising Justice Sotomayor for her blistering dissent.

“Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of Justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand,” Sotomayor said of the Court’s order.

“Damn, I haven’t seen heard a Supreme Court justice speak that passionately about a case since Sandra Day O’Connor’s decision on Kramer vs. Kramer. She chose Seinfeld Kramer! She said the laughter he brings is almost unconstitutional.”

Bee later slammed the Court’s “anti-pussy posse,” which consists of Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, for claiming they declined to block the Texas law on procedural grounds.

Bee also went after “the partisan abuse of the Court’s shadow docket,” where the Supreme Court makes emergency decisions, noting that the majority decision on the Texas law was both unsigned and just one paragraph long.

“You fucking cowards, if you’re taking away our reproductive rights, at least own that you are gutless monsters,” Bee exclaimed.

