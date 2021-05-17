Watch: Scarlett Johansson Gets ‘Slimed’ by Colin Jost at the MTV Awards: ‘What the F*ck!’

Colin Jost might be in some trouble with his wife Scarlett Johansson after Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

While accepting the 2021 Generation Award at this year’s show, Johansson was surprised with a bowl of green slime, which Jost dumped on her head, mimicking a move often pulled during the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice awards.

“I realize what an absolute gift it is to be able to have the opportunity to do what I love, and I couldn’t do it without your continued support,” she said during her speech. “This award is made possible by all of you, in fact, and it’s because of that that it’s so meaningful to me.”

Before the actress could introduce a sneak peek of her upcoming film Black Widow, Jost dumped slime all over her as part of a comedy bit.

“What the fuck!” Johansson yelled once her face was covered — the slime even getting into her eyes and mouth.

“MTV, you got slimed,” cracked Jost.

“That’s Nickelodeon!” Johansson exclaimed.

“I’m very, very sorry,” he said before getting a towel so she could clean herself up. “Love you.”

“Where did you even get this?” Johansson asked of the green goop, which Jost claimed he bought from Amazon.

Watch above, via NBC.

