The cast of Schitt’s Creek transformed the 2021 Emmy Awards into a Rose family affair, while showing off their comedic chemistry once again during a teleprompter fail, while presenting the awards for best writing for a comedy series and best directing for a comedy series.

While Ted Lasso has been the star of the show in the comedy category during this year’s Emmy awards, last years recipients Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy took to the stage to present awards within their own wheelhouse. In last years show, Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy awards earning nine total Emmys for its final season.

As the foursome took the stage at the Emmys they received a standing ovation and seemingly endless applause, after which Dan Levy said, “Thank you so much, There’s nothing on the prompter,” pointing out the “teleprompter fail.”

Murphy, who played Alexis Rose in Schitt’s Creek said, “Is there, like, a tech guy or something?”

Eugene Levy then suspiciously questioned, “they wouldn’t do this on purpose, would they?”

To which his son, Dan Levy, then responded, “Why would anyone want to embarrass us on national television on purpose?”

Eugene Levy guiltily stumbled over his words saying, “I just…don’t know,” insinuating he did have something to do with this error.

The rest of the cast pounced on Levy, with Murphy asking, “why is your face being weird?” O’Hara jumped in, “Eugene, did you do something?” followed by a round of laughter from the audience.

“No. I didn’t do anything,” claimed Levy, “I just, I may have passed by the writer’s room this morning and asked them to lift the dialogue a little.”

“Oh my God,” responded Dan Levy, “You casually told a room of comedy writers to ‘lift’ your dialogue? Lift was the word you used?”

The bit continued after the nominees were announced for best writing for a comedy series, which was won by the writers and creators of the HBO show Hacks.

According to the cast, the prompter was back following acceptance speech from the writers, but all of Eugene Levy’s lines were cut out, as he hilariously interjected, “They’ve taken away my lines.”

Finally, the cast announced the winner for outstanding directing in a comedy series — letting Eugene Levy do the honors of announcing that the award would go to Lucia Aniello for her work on Hacks.

