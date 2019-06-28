Saturday Night Live is off, but this week’s Democratic debates would’ve given them so much material to work with. So last night Kate McKinnon briefly delighted Seth Meyers and his audience with an impression of the candidates getting the most, well, unique post-debate buzz.

Marianne Williamson‘s answers — from her comments about they can’t beat the president with plans alone to her talking about “harness[ing] love for political purposes” — captivated so many people that she was the most-searched name on Google during the night 2 debate.

McKinnon channeled her Elizabeth Warren impression on last night’s Late Night before Seth Meyers brought up Williamson.

“God, I wish there was an SNL this week,” McKinnon said.

And since we don’t know yet if Williamson will still be running by the time the show is back, McKinnon gave everyone a little taste, telling the people, “My plan is to gather all the sage in America and burn it.”

You can watch the whole thing above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com