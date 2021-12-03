Stephen Colbert tore into the Supreme Court over their arguments regarding a Mississippi case that could ultimately work to overturn Roe v. Wade,

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard an incredibly consequential abortion case, titled Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which would challenge a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy — completely altering Roe v. Wade.

Based on the Supreme Court’s oral arguments, many have concluded that it is possible that the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade could be overturned, as members of the court seemed open to upholding the Mississippi ban.

Colbert weighed in on Thursday’s Late Show, highlighting arguments made by liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who noted that the case is only now being challenged due to Donald Trump’s new Republican appointees.

“The sponsors of this bill, the House bill in Mississippi, said, we’re doing it because we have new justices,” she said. “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts? I don’t see how it is possible.”

After pointing to Sotomayor’s remarks, Colbert noted that a poll taken in November showed that only 27 percent of Americans want to see Roe overturned while 60 percent support upholding it.

“That’s more than two to one. So if it is this unpopular, why is everyone saying it’s gonna happen? Well, I don’t want to get too technical, but — what’s the word — we don’t live in a democracy. Five of the nine justices were appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote; the last three confirmed by a Republican Senate who now represent 41 million fewer Americans than the Democrats. In fact, Republican senators haven’t represented a majority of the U.S. population since 1996. A lot has changed since 1996. Back then, the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor went to Kevin Spacey—and the Best Director was Mel Gibson.”

“And the Republicans have their nominees,” he cracked. “Gibson/Spacey 2024: Still better than Ted Cruz.”

