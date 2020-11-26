WATCH: Steve Carell as Santa Claus Attempts to Save Christmas 2020 in New Comcast Ad

Steve Carell portrays Santa Claus in a new ad for Comcast, which focuses on saving Christmas 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The three and a half minute commercial, which aired during NBC’s broadcast of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, opens with Santa on a Zoom call with his elves. “After the year we just had, the usual gifts are just not going to cut it,” he tells them.

Santa’s elves devise a plan to “gift the holiday spirit” into packages to get around a socially-distanced Christmas. Family moments such as the “smell of grandma’s cooking,” “auntie’s cheek squeezes” and “grandpa’s same old stories” are then vacuumed into gift boxes and delivered around the globe. “It’s not about the toys or the ornaments, it’s about the little things,” says Carell’s Santa after realizing that Christmas can be saved.

The ad, titled The Greatest Gift, was produced to promote Comcast’s Xfinity service, which is featured as a tool for Santa and his elves to communicate with each other.

“This year the internet has kept us more connected than ever, allowing us to do more than we thought possible, in the face of less-than-ideal circumstances,” said Todd Arata, senior vice president of brand marketing at Comcast, in a statement obtained by Variety. “Xfinity is a connections brand and this campaign is all about how our connections to one another can create real magic, particularly at this time of year.”

Carell added in a statement, “The holidays are really about moments of togetherness with the people you love, and serve as a reminder for what’s most important, especially given the hardships of this past year. I hope that this sweet little story will bring a bit of cheer.”

Watch the ad above, via YouTube.

