The View opened this week by addressing the recent Covid-19 fiasco, explaining that both Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro had received false positives for the coronavirus.

To recap, Hostin and Navarro were abruptly rushed off the set of The View on Friday after receiving positive results for Covid-19 — just moments before Kamala Harris was set to appear for her first in-studio, televised interview as Vice President.

Hostin and Navarro were back on set on Monday, as they had received false positives and had taken several tests that weekend to ensure they were not infected with the coronavirus.

“We found out moments before we came back on the air, and in that moment, all I could think of was that we had to keep the hosts safe and we had to keep the vice president safe. She could not walk out no matter what,” explained producer Brian Fredrick Teta. “That led to some really awkward television that I’d like to have back if I could, but I really want to acknowledge and apologize to Sunny and Ana because, in this midst of all this chaos, they were put in this position, where they had this information put out on television, and then to make it even worse, it turned out to not be true later on.”

Hostin then went on to detail her experience following the announcement of her false positive on-air, tearing up as she discussed how she felt when she thought she had infected several loved ones.

“First, let me say, there was an incredible outpouring of love and support from so many people and I appreciate it so much,” Hostin began. “Social media — I got hundreds, really thousands of messages, calls, text messages, it was pretty incredible. I didn’t know people liked me that much. So thank you for that.”

She then went on to highlight how “uncomfortable” it was for her results to be released publicly before she was made aware of what was going on and before the test results were even verified.

“There were real-life ramifications when things like that happen. My husband is a surgeon, he was in the operating room and had to be pulled out of the operating room, because God forbid he’s operating on someone and he’s Covid positive,” she said. “My child’s school had to be notified, and she had to be pulled out. My parents had to be rushed to be tested and my son was notified at school as well.”

Hostin began to tear up and called the experience “triggering,” noting that her in-laws died of Covid-19 and she recently delivered the eulogy at the funeral.

“While I got a lot of love and support, and there’s so much good in this world, some of the hatred that I got online, and some of the folks that somehow got my phone number, and said some things to me, when you meet your maker you’ll have to figure that out,” Hostin added of the vitriol she faced.

Watch above, via ABC.

