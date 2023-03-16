WATCH: SXSW Attendee Booed Out of Venue After Yelling ‘This Movie F*cking Sucks’ During ‘Evil Dead’ Panel

The premiere of the latest installment of the Evil Dead franchise at SXSW did not go as planned after a heckler interrupted a panel featuring the cast of the film.

The clip, which began circulating Twitter via Let Me Explain, features the post-film panel inside the Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin, Wednesday night.

Someone got possessed at the Evil Dead Rises premiere 😬 pic.twitter.com/aocgJ4e3mQ — Let Me Explain (@LMExplain) March 16, 2023

While the cast was discussing the film, Evil Dead Rise, a man sitting up in one of the theatre boxes could be heard mumbling something.

“What’s that?” the moderator of the panel asked, directed toward the man.

“This movie fucking sucks,” he yelled back before standing up and throwing something into the air.

“What?” the moderator replied as the crowd dived into a chorus of booing.

While the crowd began clapping as the heckler was leaving he turned around to flip the bird to the cast down below.

“I think someone got possessed during the movie,” one panelist remarked.

Then the films star, actor Bruce Campbell, took to the mic to speak to the heckler directly. “What are you doing here? Get the fuck out of here,” he yelled as the crowd exploded with applause.

“I don’t get it. He waited all the way through the credits,” producer Robert Tapert said.

Evil Dead Rise is the fifth installment to the franchise and got an early premiere at the festival before it’s worldwide release on April 21st.

