Watch the Stars of Pandemic Thriller ‘Contagion’ Reunite to Deliver PSAs on Coronavirus 

The cast of Contagion, a thriller about a deadly illness that swept across the world, has filmed a series of PSAs to spread the word on how to combat the coronavirus.

Contagion stars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, and Jennifer Ehle have teamed up with Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health to offer information on how to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic cannot be ended by any single person, organization, or country. We must all work together and do our part by taking necessary public health measures, including social distancing and proper hand-washing,” the Mailman School states on their website.

Each cast member dedicates their video to a specific theme regarding the coronavirus outbreak, and together have created the “Control the Contagion” series on Youtube.

Damon’s video focuses on “listening to experts”:

Winslet asks viewers to “wash your hands like your life depends on it”:

Fishburne discusses how we can help medical staff, specifically calling for “social distancing”:

Ehle shares information from scientists, and urges viewers to stay at home:

The Steven Soderbergh film has experienced a recent surge in popularity amid the coronavirus outbreak, explaining the cast’s decision to record and share their announcements.

