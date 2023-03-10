WATCH: The UNEDITED Will Smith Joke Netflix DELETED From Chris Rock Special

Netflix has deleted a joke about Will Smith from Chris Rock’s comedy special Selective Outrage — but the unedited footage shows Rock blew the punchline badly.

Rock is making headlines with his expansive reaction to the Oscars slap in the highly rated special and drawing criticism from critics like The Root‘s Candace McDuffie, who wrote a column in response, and others slamming Rock’s targeting of Black people in his humor in front of white audiences.

But the original special contains a joke that was edited out because Rock biffed the punchline.

One of the edgier jokes deals with the 2022 Smith epic Emancipation:

My whole life I root for this motherfucker. Okay. And now I watch Emancipation just to see him get whooped? Got me rooting for Massa. Okay. “Hit him again, Massa! Hit him again! You missed a spot, Massa! You missed a spot!”

Perhaps Rock had that joke in mind when he mixed up Smith’s films while executing an earlier joke in which he mocks Jada Pinkett Smith for trying to get him to boycott the Oscar-hosting gig in 2016 because Smith wasn’t nominated for the film Concussion:

Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars. I shouldn’t host cause her man didn’t get nominated for Emancipation. The biggest piece of shit ever! Okay. And then some. A nigga gives me a fucking, a fucking concussion. No, not Emancipation. I fucked up the joke. Concussion?

Rock reracked the joke and despite already having given away the punchline, told it again:

She fucking said “He should quit because Will didn’t get nominated for concussion.” What the fuck? What the fuck? So then I do some jokes about it, who gives a fuck? That’s how it is she starts it. I finish it. Okay. That’s what the fuck happened. Nobody’s picking on this bitch. She started this shit. Nobody was picking on her. She said me, a fuckin grown ass man, should quit his job because her husband didn’t get nominated for concussion and then this nigga gives me a fucking concussion. Okay. What the fuck, man?

The muffed joke was initially included in the playback recording of the special, but has now been edited out.

Watch above via Netflix.

