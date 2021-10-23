WATCH: Things Get Hilariously Awkward When Colbert Asks Dune Stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet If They’ve Read the Book

Late-night host Stephen Colbert initiated maximum awkwardness when he asked Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet if they have read the novel Dune, which is the basis for the film Dune, which both stars are currently headlining.

On CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host used the magic of television to interview the duo live on the planet Arrakis, which is the setting for most of the film.

Things were going fine until Colbert asked if they’d read the famous Frank Herbert novel. The short answer is that they hadn’t, but the execution of that answer was comically awkward:

COLBERT: How familiar were both of you with the book? CHALAMET: I remember being at Midtown Comics on 40th and 7th when I was like 10, getting some

Yu-Gi-Oh! cards. I remember seeing a graphic novel of Dune that would have obviously not been the original version, but I remember that’s where the seed was planted. COLBERT: Zendaya, had you read the book before? ZENDAYA: Kind of similar to you before the the the film kind of came around. I didn’t know much about it, but I heard that it was it was happening and I heard you were doing and I heard Denny was doing it. I was like, This is sounds like a dream. Then I was talking to my mom about it, and she was like, This one of your grandfather’s favorite books you like had all of them. So I was like, Oh, OK, that’s why I know why this seems so familiar to me. So, yeah, that, I thought that was really cool, that it kind of came full circle in that way. COLBERT: It’s hard to express the feeling when one of my favorite books, I’m learning, is one of your grandfather’s favorite books. I was hoping you would say father, I was really hoping you would say father. ZENDAYA: He was older when it came out and he wasn’t, he wasn’t. He wasn’t very young, but he loved the book, which I feel like many people do.

Watch above via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com