WATCH: Tiffany Haddish Finds Out She Won a Grammy While Taping Kids Say The Darndest Things, and Her Reaction Is The Best

Tiffany Haddish found out that she won a Grammy while she was filming Kids Say The Darndest Things, and her emotionally heartfelt reaction — not to mention her inspirational message to the kids filming with her — quickly went viral.

Haddish was awarded the Best Comedy Album for Black Mitzvah, putting her on a single-digit list of women to earn that honor, and only the second Black woman to do so. Whoopi Goldberg was the first, in 1986.

The comedienne shared the happy news with the video clip on her Twitter account, along with a view from the producer’s desk on YouTube. Haddish wrote that she was “so honored to share” the moment with the kids, Lauren and Ava, who both have ambitions to be President of the United States one day.

“I kinda didn’t know what to say,” added Haddish. “I just wanted to cry but I knew it would have confused the babies. So I decided to use that moment to teach and share my feelings.”

In the clip, Haddish is talking to the girls about being nominated for awards, and they agree that it’s nice to be nominated, but of course they want to win. Her producers, who are giving her cues via her earpiece, inform her that she is no longer just a nominee, she had now won one.

“You’ve been nominated a couple of times,” says one of the producers.

“I’ve been nominated a couple of times for some things –” begins Haddish.

“But I just won a Grammy,” says the producer.

“And I just — what?” says a shocked Haddish.

“You just won a Grammy,” both producers chime in. “You just won — this is not a lie — you just won the Grammy,” the first one says again.

“Y’all see this in my ear?” Haddish says as she pulls back her hair to show the girls her earpiece, explaining to them the happy news her producers just shared with her.

The producers continue congratulating her, repeatedly saying that, yes, she did in fact win. Haddish gets emotional as it sinks in, fighting back tears, as the little girls clap for her.

“Did you know a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986?” Haddish asks. Yes, one of the girls answers — she learned that during her school’s Black History Month.

“We just changed history,” the producer says. “Congratulations! So proud of you, Tiff.”

Haddish then took a moment to explain to the girls why she was crying, saying there were “a lot of bumpy roads that you cross,” and that she had frequently questioned if she was doing the right thing, if she was good enough, strong enough.

“You just have to believe in yourself, as much as you can,” said Haddish. “Against all odds, you just say, ‘you know what, I’m just going to put my best foot forward and give the world the best that I’ve got,’ right?”

“Anything is possible,” concluded Haddish as the girls clapped and cheered.

Watch the video clips above, via Twitter and YouTube.

