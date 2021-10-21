Watch: Timothée Chalamet Trolls Zendaya About Her ‘Biggest Celebrity Crush’ and Rumored Boyfriend Tom Holland

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Timothée Chalamet trolled his Dune co-star Zendaya about her “celebrity crush” on Tom Holland.

Chalamet and Zendaya sat down with Buzzfeed on Wednesday to take their “BFF Test,” in which the “two pretty best friends” were asked about their celebrity crushes.

“Their biggest celebrity crush? Easy — Tom Holland,” Chalamet said when the question popped up on the screen.

The answer prompted Zendaya to let out a giggle, as Holland is not just her Spider-Man onscreen love interest, but also her rumored boyfriend:

While the two have not confirmed their relationship, they often share pictures of each other on their social media pages, write cute comments on each others posts, and have been spotted kissing:

Zendaya also got to answer the question, revealing that she does not actually know who Chalamet’s celebrity crush is.

While Zendaya is rumored to be dating one co-star, she’s made it clear that her relationship with Chalamet is strictly platonic.

In a September interview with E!, Zendaya revealed that she “immediately” know she and Chalamet were “gonna be friends for life.”

“That was great. I had an incredible time, and I sure hope we get to do more of it because, selfishly, I just wanna have fun,” she added.

