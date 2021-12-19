WATCH: Tina Fey Returns to SNL’s Weekend Update to Joke About Elon Musk, Fox News, and NY Jets

Tina Fey reprised her role as co-anchor of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” alongside Michael Che on Saturday, after a reported internal Covid outbreak send most of the show’s cast and crew — including usual co-anchor Colin Jost — home.

Fey co-anchored “Weekend Update” between 2000 to her departure from the show in 2006.

“We thought we’d read these dumb jokes anyway and see if we could make these guys laugh,” Che said, referring to the minuscule audience of host Paul Rudd, Tom Hanks, and Keenan Thompson.

“O.J. Simpson has been released from parole two months early because of good behavior,” Che began. “Said O.J., ‘I can’t believe I got out of parole early. But I did it. I did it.'”

“TIME magazine has named Elon Musk person of the year,” Fey said. “You can read more about it on your phone while your Tesla is self-driving you into a lake.”

Che then referenced recent revelations that multiple Fox News hosts texted former chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6, urging President Donald Trump to take action to stop it.

“You know you’ve gone too far when Fox News is like, somebody better calm these white people down,” Che said.

The pair also poked fun at the NFL, who much like SNL, have had to change course due to Covid.

“After 37 players in the NFL tested positive in one day, the league is mandating booster shots for coaches and some team personnel,” Che said. “And hopefully the Jets’ booster shots will come with a little bit of steroids.”

Watch above, via SNL

