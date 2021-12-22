With great power comes great responsibility, and Tom Holland has proven he is up to the task.

In 2020, a boy named Bridger Walker, who was just six years old at the time, saved his baby sister from a dog attack, getting the attention of The Avengers cast.

Several Marvel stars took to social media to honor their fellow hero, including Chris Evans, who sent Walker a personalized video along with his very own Captain America suit.

Brandon Davis, who is a visual effects editor for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also commented on a photo of Walker wearing a Spider-Man suit, revealing that the six-year-old had just had a call with a “friendly neighborhood idol,” likely referring to Holland.

During the call, Holland told Walker that he could visit him on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and delivered on his promise this week.

Walker’s father, Robert Walker, took to Instagram to share pictures of his son with the cast and crew of Spider-Man, writing, that he will “never forget the grace and kindness” Holland and his co-star Zendaya displayed on set.

“When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the ‘curtain was pulled back’ that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids,” he wrote. “The opposite was true! Tom, Zendaya, Harry, @lifeisaloha, @tonyrevolori, and the entire cast/crew made our kids feel like stars. They don’t just act the part of friendly neighborhood heroes – that’s what they truly are.”

Robert went on to post a video of Bridger web-swinging with Spider-Man on set:

“Bridger Walker, the boy who saved his sister from a dog attack, was asked by [Holland] if he wanted to be a fill-in for [Zendaya] on a stunt they were practicing,” he wrote. “Who wouldn’t want to ‘web-swing’?”

