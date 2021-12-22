WATCH: Tom Holland Keeps Promise to Boy Who Saved Baby Sister From Dog Attack, Gives Him Unforgettable VIP Trip to Spider-Man Set
With great power comes great responsibility, and Tom Holland has proven he is up to the task.
In 2020, a boy named Bridger Walker, who was just six years old at the time, saved his baby sister from a dog attack, getting the attention of The Avengers cast.
Several Marvel stars took to social media to honor their fellow hero, including Chris Evans, who sent Walker a personalized video along with his very own Captain America suit.
Brandon Davis, who is a visual effects editor for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also commented on a photo of Walker wearing a Spider-Man suit, revealing that the six-year-old had just had a call with a “friendly neighborhood idol,” likely referring to Holland.
During the call, Holland told Walker that he could visit him on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and delivered on his promise this week.
View this post on Instagram
Walker’s father, Robert Walker, took to Instagram to share pictures of his son with the cast and crew of Spider-Man, writing, that he will “never forget the grace and kindness” Holland and his co-star Zendaya displayed on set.
“When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the ‘curtain was pulled back’ that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids,” he wrote. “The opposite was true! Tom, Zendaya, Harry, @lifeisaloha, @tonyrevolori, and the entire cast/crew made our kids feel like stars. They don’t just act the part of friendly neighborhood heroes – that’s what they truly are.”
Robert went on to post a video of Bridger web-swinging with Spider-Man on set:
View this post on Instagram
“Bridger Walker, the boy who saved his sister from a dog attack, was asked by [Holland] if he wanted to be a fill-in for [Zendaya] on a stunt they were practicing,” he wrote. “Who wouldn’t want to ‘web-swing’?”
